Mild and cloudier Wednesday, then shower chances increase along with temperatures

EVEN MILDER, SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: Temperatures continue to increase for the middle to the end of the week, but there will also be shower chances. The shower chances are small to start for the middle of the week, and then increase by the end of the week. Wednesday starts on the chilly side under partly clear skies. Temperatures are in the upper teens to lower 20s. After some early morning sunshine, skies turn mostly cloudy fast. Otherwise, the rest of the day is dry with light winds. It is still much milder, with temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Clouds stay in place through the overnight period. Overnight low temperatures are milder, with readings in the lower to middle 30s. A few hazy spots are possible. Temperatures continue to climb into the 40s to lower 50s by Thursday afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy too. Some moisture could creep in and bring a few afternoon showers, so remember the umbrella. The next system arrives by Friday, and it brings a better chance for rain. It still very mild, with readings back into the 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Showers should linger into Saturday morning, but the afternoon looks drier. After the damp start, conditions turn around for the afternoon, and it’s a bit breezy. Skies are partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the 40s, and they should fall fast later during the day. Cold air rushes in behind the system, so it’s back to bitterly cold temperatures by Sunday morning. It’s a bit breezy, with temperatures in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chills values are in the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more cold and quiet conditions. Clouds build during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures remain cold, reaching the middle to upper 20s. Tuesday is partly sunny with the chance for a few snow showers. Temperatures are near the freezing mark.

Have a great Wednesday!