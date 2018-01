× Palmyra man accused of physically abusing 12-year-old girl

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — A 44-year-old Palmyra man was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment after police say he physically abused a 12-year-old girl.

Calvin Flowers, of the 300 block of East Main Street, was arrested after police were alerted to an alleged domestic incident Tuesday morning.

Flowers was arraigned at Lebanon County Central Booking. Bail was set at $10,000.