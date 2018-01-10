× Police: Lancaster man slashed his uncle in face and neck during fight

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a 20-year-old Lancaster man suspected of slashing his uncle in the face and shoulder during a fight.

Marc Curbelo-Rodriguez allegedly was involved in an altercation with his uncle, who had to be taken to the emergency room at Lancaster General Hospital to undergo surgery for treatment of his injuries. Police say the victim had lacerations on his face and shoulder.

According to police, Curbelo-Rodriguez used an unknown sharp instrument to stab and slash at the victim’s face, neck and shoulder. He fled the scene after the assault and remains at large, police say.

The victim was released from the hospital after surgery, according to police.

Curbelo-Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.