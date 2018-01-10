× Police searching for Lancaster man accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a 33-year-old Lancaster man accused of pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend and threatening to shoot her during a domestic dispute at her home on the 500 block of Green Street on Jan. 2.

Police say Larry Rowe Jr., of the 400 block of Reynolds Avenue, entered his ex-girlfriend’s home without permission shortly after 11 a.m. The victim and her current boyfriend were in the home at the time.

During the course of a verbal dispute, police say, Rowe removed a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim, and threatened to shoot her.

After the victim told him to leave the home, Rowe allegedly pushed her to the ground. He eventually left the home, got into a vehicle, and left the scene.

Rowe is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Anyone with information on Rowe’s current location is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.