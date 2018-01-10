× Police searching for suspect that broke into Chambersburg Taco Bell, stole cash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Taco Bell and stole cash.

On January 8 around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the Taco Bell restaurant in the 900 block of Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg for an active burglary.

The male suspect appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pants at the time of the incident.

The suspect broke into the building, stole money, and fled on foot.

The person in the above photo is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip.