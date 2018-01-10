Police seek trio accused of stealing shrimp from Harrisburg-area Weis Market

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township police are seeking help in identifying three suspects accused of stealing frozen shrimp from a Weis Market on Union Deposit Road Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the suspects entered the store, located on the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and allegedly stole several bags of the shrimp.

One of the suspects is shown on surveillance footage pushing a shopping cart with a baby carrier containing an infant.

Anyone who can identify one or more of the suspects is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Det. Lee Tarasi at (717) 909-9259 or at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.