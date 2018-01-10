× Police: York County woman throws toy car at boyfriend during fight, but misses and hits their 2-year-old son

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, York County — A 24-year-old Felton woman is facing several charges after police say she threw a toy car at her boyfriend during an argument, but missed and hit her 2-year-old son in the head instead.

According to police, Stephanie Irene Robson, of the first block of Whispering Pines Drive, was intoxicated at the time of the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon at Robson’s home.

She is charged with endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to the criminal complaint.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call from Robson’s address at 5:36 p.m. for the report of a domestic dispute. Police spoke with Robson, who said she was still angry over an argument she’d had with her boyfriend. She told police that earlier in the day, she picked up a red toy car and threw it at her boyfriend, who was asleep beside their 2-year-old son.

The car, which was about a foot long, missed her intended target and hit the child in the forehead, according to the criminal complaint.

Robson’s boyfriend took the child outside and attempted to leave in his truck, according to police. But Robson allegedly followed, continued yelling, and began kicking the truck.

A witness told police that Robson allegedly threatened to kill her boyfriend during the confrontation.

Robson had a strong odor of alcohol on her person, glassy eyes, and was slurring her speech at times when she spoke to police, the criminal complaint states.