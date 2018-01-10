× Skip Hop Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Skip Hop is recalling about 10,000 convertible high chairs due to a fall hazard. This recall involves the charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair, which can be converted into a toddler chair. The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017. The highchairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

Skip Hop has received 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.

The chairs are sold at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from December 2016 through September 2017 for about $160.

The chairs are made in China.