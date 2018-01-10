× State Police arrest suspect after vehicle chase in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police say a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit through Guilford and Antrim Townships.

Daimion Anthony Sweeney, of Largo, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and reckless endangerment in the incident, which began at 2:26 p.m. in Shippensburg.

According to police, Sweeney attempted to fill a fraudulent prescription at a CVS Pharmacy. He allegedly initiated a brief police pursuit, which was discontinued. Sweeney’s vehicle was described as a Kia sedan with Maryland registration.

Members of Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg set up positions along various roadways in the area south of Shippensburg. The suspect vehicle was eventually located traveling south on Interstate 81 in the area of Mile Marker 17, police say. When the suspect vehicle spotted a marked police vehicle following, it rapidly accelerated and fled south on I-81 at a high rate of speed. Police say the vehicle traveled in and out of travel lanes, passed on the shoulder and committed numerous other violations.

Police say the chase was discontinued after officers lost sight of the vehicle near Exit 10.

The pursuit resumed later when the suspect vehicle was located near Marion, police say. Police pursued the vehicle as it fled south on Molly Pitcher Highway (State Route 11), and officers observed it making several other traffic violations as it fled at a high rate of speed.

The chase ended when the vehicle attempted to turn west on Frank Road, but struck a stop sign and another road sign while traveling down an embankment, police say. Officers saw the vehicle’s two occupants flee the vehicle as it caught fire.

Police located both suspects a short time later. The driver was identified as Sweeney. Police did not identify the passenger, who was released without being charged.

Sweeney was transported to Franklin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.