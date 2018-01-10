The York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee names 2018 Grand Marshal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - On Wednesday the York Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee named its Grand Marshal for 2018.

David Kennedy is the co-founder of Aspire Ventures, a technology-focused venture capital firm.

"What an honor this really is to be asked to represent people who have been so important in our nation, in our community here and in the world as a whole. And to represent the heritage of those people," said Kennedy.

The 35th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade is at 1 p.m. on March 17th. It will run from Market and Penn Streets, and proceed east on Market to Duke Street.