West Shore police seek suspects accused of trying to pass counterfeit $100 bill

LEMOYNE — West Shore Regional police are attempting to identify two men suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to police, the suspects entered a Karn’s store on the 1000 block of State Street in Lemoyne and tried to pass off the fraudulent money.

Anyone who can identify one or both of the suspects is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at (717) 238-9676.