Carlisle man convicted of sexually assaulting woman while sleeping in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man was convicted this week of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping.

Joshua West, 24, was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and three second-degree felonies for the crime.

West assaulted a woman while she was sleeping at a College Avenue home in Lancaster on February 14, 2016.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed.