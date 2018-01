Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Do you know all of those things you associate with murder mysteries? There is the butler, the dame, the Army man and so much more. You can largely thank Agatha Christie, dubbed' The Queen of Mystery' for imprinting them in your mind.

Now, it's time to make fun of all of them at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster County.

Visit an old English mansion where murder, mystery, music and comedy surround ten strangers as they're knocked off one by one.

The classic musical runs through February 3rd. You can find ticket information and more at https://dutchapple.com