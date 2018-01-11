× ‘Family Guy’ lets fans animate themselves to celebrate the show’s 300th episode

Ever wondered what you’d look like as a “Family Guy” character?

Now you can find out.

To celebrate the FOX series’ 300th episode, which airs on Sunday, fans can join the animated world of the Griffin family.

You can visit familyguyyourself.com and create your own “Family Guy” avatar.

In Sunday’s episode, Stewie and Brian get into a friendship-ending fight after Brian commits a terrible act to one of Stewie’s beloved toys. Meanwhile, Peter refuses to wash his hand after meeting his favorite breakfast cereal mascot.

The shows airs at 9 p.m. on FOX43.