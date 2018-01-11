× FBI releases age-processed renderings of suspects in 1986 hijacking of Pan-Am Flight 73

WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released age-processed renderings of four suspects in the Sept. 5, 1986 hijacking of Pan-Am World Airways Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan.

Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz al-Turki, Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain ar-Rahayyal, and Muhammad Ahmed al-Munawar are suspected of the crime, which resulted in the murder of 20 passengers and crew, including two Americans, and the wounding of 100 others on board. A total of 379 passengers were aboard the plane.

The age-progressed photos were created by the FBI Laboratory using age-progression technology and original photos obtained by the FBI in the year 2000.

This announcement is in coordination with the U.S. Department of State Rewards for Justice Program, which is offering a reward of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the alleged hijackers.

Each of these individuals is believed to have been a member of the Abu Nidal Organization, previously on the U.S. Department of State’s list of designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Each suspect is currently on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist List.

Anyone with information regarding these terrorists is asked to contact the FBI, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip on tips.fbi.gov .

Individuals on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists List have been indicted by sitting federal grand juries in various jurisdictions in the United States for the crimes reflected on their wanted posters.

The indictments currently listed on the posters allow them to be arrested and brought to justice. Additional information regarding the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists program can be found at fbi.gov/wanted/wanted_terrorists.