Isaac’s holding 5th Annual “Get Soup! Give Soup!” campaign

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– From January thru March, Isaac’s Restaurants will be working hard with customers to feed those in need in the communities where we work and live.

They’ll do this with our 5th Annual “Get Soup! Give Soup!” campaign using our extraordinary soups that are made-from-scratch daily with fresh ingredients.

During the campaign, for every 100 cups of soup that customers purchase, Isaac’s will donate one gallon of soup to a local organization, like a soup kitchen or homeless shelter, that feeds hungry people.

Each gallon can feed 10 people in need. Soup is a nutritious and warm way to feed our communities during the winter months and our goal is to feed 10,000 people from January – March.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Matthew Pasciuta, Product & Information Systems Manager, and David Gannett, General Manager of Isaac’s On The Fly (Downtown York), will be stopping by to cook up Hunter’s Chicken Soup.

Here is the recipe for the soup:

For more information on Isaac’s, you can visit their Facebook page here.