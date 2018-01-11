× Man burned in Lancaster County fire in November succumbs to injuries

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Downingtown man who was severely burned in a fire at a Lancaster County sawmill in November succumbed to his injuries late last month, according to a report on LancasterOnline later confirmed by the sawmill company.

James Gallagher, 50, died on Dec. 30 at the Crozer Burn Center in Delaware County, LancasterOnline reports.

He was injured Nov. 30 in a fire at a storage barn at H.M. Stauffer and Sons, Inc., where he worked.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the news of Gallagher’s death.

“We are mourning the recent loss of our friend and co-worker,” said Kelly Amoro in a statement from the company. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be providing any additional information.”

Gallagher died from complications of thermal body burns, according LancasterOnline.