Milder with clouds and a few showers Thursday, then a soaking ends the week

EVEN MILDER, SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: Temperatures continue to climb through the end of the week, but shower chances also return on this Thursday. The morning is quiet with plenty of clouds and perhaps a few hazy spots. Temperatures are milder to start, with readings in the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures continue to climb into the 40s to lower 50s by Thursday afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy too. Some moisture could creep in and bring a few afternoon showers, so remember the umbrella. A couple drizzly pockets also cannot be ruled out. Showers become more numerous through the evening and the overnight period as the next system gets closer. Expect mild lows in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain showers continue through Friday. A good soaking is expected for the region, so remember the umbrella. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm for this time of year. Highs are well into the 50s, and some could even push the 60 degree mark! It will come in handy too for Friday night plans. By the time the rain is over, rainfall amounts range from 1 to 2 inches for most of the area.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Showers could linger into Saturday morning with a few flakes at the tail end of the wet weather, but the afternoon looks drier. Temperatures plummet too through the morning and into the afternoon. Readings are in the 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill values are in the teens and 20s. After the damp start, conditions turn around for the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy. Cold air continues to rush in behind the system, so it’s back to frigid morning temperatures for Sunday. It’s a bit breezy, with temperatures in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chills values are in the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more cold and quiet conditions. Clouds build fast during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures remain cold, reaching the middle to upper 20s. Tuesday is partly sunny with the chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Temperatures are near the freezing mark. Wednesday is mostly cloudy and we continue to monitor the chance for more snow showers. Highs are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!