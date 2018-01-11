New Wellspan Urgent Care to Open in Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, York County -- Wellspan Health is gearing up to open a new urgent care facility in York County.

The new facility is set to open Monday at 96 Sofia Drive in Shrewsbury.

It's part of Wellspan's launch of urgent care facilities across south central Pennsylvania. The facilities offer walk-in care for a variety of non-emergency medical conditions, 7 days a week.

"The biggest thing for us is trying to make sure that patients have access to care, so we're trying to as an urgent care, establish an access point into Wellspan to help patients get to the care they need in a convenient manner," said Kyle McGill, the practice administrator for urgent care services with Wellspan Health. He continued on to say, "We have a lot of new features, exciting opportunities for the community to explore and see what we have brought to the local community here."

Wellspan Health operates urgent care facilities in York, Adams, and Lancaster counties.