Police searching for Millersburg man who allegedly robbed a victim at his camper

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Millersburg man who allegedly robbed a victim at his camper.

On January 5 around 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a victim being robbed at his camper at Riverfront Campground in Penn Township.

The victim told police that the suspect knocked on his door, and as the victim opened the door, the suspect grabbed and threatened him.

The suspect proceeded to take cash and cell phones from the victim before fleeing.

Police suspect a 45-year-old Millersburg man to be the actor in the crime.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to contact State Police at Newport.