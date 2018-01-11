× Police vehicle’s abrupt lane change causes minor accident on Interstate 81

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle making a sudden lane change on Interstate 81 was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon near the highway’s Cameron Street Exit, according to a police accident report.

The incident happened at 1:49 p.m., the report says.

According to police, a 2005 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on the interstate when a police vehicle in the left lane activated its emergency lights and exited the highway at Exit 67, crossing two lanes and passing in front of the Chrysler, which slowed down to allow the police vehicle to get by. When it did, a second vehicle — a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck — was unable to slow down in time and struck the Chrysler from behind, causing minimal damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers and another witness said the police vehicle changed lanes abruptly, but its emergency lights were activated at the time.

No one was injured, and no charges were filed in the incident, police say.