Reports of a person struck in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., Pa. — Police responded to a possible person struck in the area of Baker Road and East Berlin Road in West Manchester Township Thursday night.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. Thursday night, police were dispatched to the area for reports of a person struck, according to York County 911. The incident is still being investigated, according to dispatch.

York County 911 also confirms that one person is being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.