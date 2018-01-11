× Sinkhole closes portion of road in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA — A sinkhole has closed a portion of West Pine Street in Ephrata, according to a post on the Lancaster County borough’s police department Facebook page.

Thursday afternoon, Ephrata Public Works personnel were working on a portion of the street, between Terrace Avenue and Park Avenue, the post said. While removing asphalt from the road surface above a suspected water main break, workers discovered a large underground void.

“Based on the experience at this site, borough staff has suspended any further activity and has requested a hydrogeologist to assess and provide recommendations for repair,” the post said.

The street remains closed, and security measures are in place until construction grade fencing can be installed.