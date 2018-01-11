× Six area standout basketball players nominated to play in the 2018 McDonald’s All American Games

McDonald’s is pleased to announce the more than 700 high school seniors who have been nominated to play in the 2018 McDonald’s All American Games. This year’s list includes players from 45 states and the District of Columbia who have been selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. Six players hail from Central Pennsylvania – 2 male and 4 female players. The local players nominated for the 2018 Games include:

Sean Good, Trinity High School, Camp Hill

Brandon McGlynn, Dallastown High School, Dallastown

Diamond Bragg, Camp Hill High School, Camp Hill

Tiara Little, Central Dauphin East High School, Harrisburg

Alyssa Schriver, Penn Manor High School, Millersville

Rajah Fink, Dover High School, Dover

These athletes were selected based on their dedication and commitment to the game and also by the example they set for their peers by giving back to their schools and communities.

A complete list of 2018 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at www.mcdaag.com. The final rosters for the 2018 McDonald’s All American Games will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Follow @McDAAG on Twitter and Instagram for more information in the lead up to the announcement.

The 41st Annual Boys Game will tip-off on Wednesday, March 28 from Atlanta’s Philips Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN. The 17th Annual Girls Game will precede the Boys Game and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

McDonald’s All American Games will again benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) through its network of local Chapters. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room provide comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children’s care.

SOURCE: McDonald’s