× State Prison inmate facing charges for allegedly killing cellmate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa.– A State Prison inmate is facing charges after allegedly killing his cellmate.

Dale Wakefield, 25, is facing criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault by life prisoner charges for the incident.

On January 9 at approximately 11:20 a.m., police received a call that an inmate was found dead under his bed.

The victim, Joshua Perry, 25, was found with his hands tied behind his back and a sheet around his neck.

It was later determined that Perry died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, along with a broken neck.

Wakefield, Perry’s cellmate, was locked in the cell when Perry’s body was found.

After reviewing surveillance of the cell, it was determined that Perry was seen returning to the sell at around 4:05 p.m. on January 8 and no one left or entered the cell before 11:00 a.m. on January 9.