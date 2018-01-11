× Two Lancaster County men charged in 2017 burglary in East Cocalico Township

LANCASTER — Two Lancaster County men are accused of committing a burglary at a residence on Smoketown Road in East Cocalico Township last month.

Harry J. Regester, 37, and Joel Suriano, 32, are charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and theft by unlawful taking. Police say they entered the residence, knowing the owner was not home, and removed over $2,000 worth of tools, electronics, clothing and other items.

Police identified the suspects by using surveillance video and other investigative methods. Many of the stolen items were found at the residence the two men were living in.

Regester is currently in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, police say. Suriano was released after posting bail.