× 4 suspected illegal aliens convicted of illegal re-entry into United States

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that four previously deported aliens were indicted separately on January 10, 2018, by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Brayan Rebolorio-Paredes, age 29, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in October 2014. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after October 2014, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Josue Sica-Pu, age 27, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in October 2009. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after October 2009, and was found in the United States in Franklin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Oscar Madrigal-Lupian, age 29, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2007. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after June 2007 and was found in the United States in Adams County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Nelson Escobar-Escobar, age 36, of El Salvador, was previously deported from the United States to El Salvador in December 2010. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after December 2010, and was found in the United States in York County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Under federal law, Rebolorio-Paredes, Sica-Pu, Madrigal-Lupian and Escobar-Escobar all face a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

These cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian G. McDonnell is prosecuting the cases.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania