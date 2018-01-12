× Crews on the scene of a school bus crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a school bus crash in East Earl Township.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the 5700 block of Division Highway.

Eastern Lancaster County School District students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, but any injuries that were suffered are described as minor.

There is no word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.