Denver man facing charges after search of home uncovers meth, heroin, and sawed-off shotgun
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges after a search of his home uncovered methamphetamine, heroin and a sawed-off shotgun.
James Simmons, 48, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and illegal possession of a firearm.
On January 5, Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched Simmons’ home on Corey Drive after surveillance and an investigation uncovered suspected drug-dealing activity.
Police found the following in the home:
– 11 grams of methamphetamine
– 5 bags of heroin
– A Sawed-off Mossberg shotgun
– A collapsible baton
– Drug paraphernalia
– $1,970 cash
Both the shotgun and baton are prohibited weapons, and Simmons is prohibited from having firearms due to a prior felony burglary conviction.
Simmons posted $100,000 bail via a bondsman.