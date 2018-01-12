× Denver man facing charges after search of home uncovers meth, heroin, and sawed-off shotgun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges after a search of his home uncovered methamphetamine, heroin and a sawed-off shotgun.

James Simmons, 48, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and illegal possession of a firearm.

On January 5, Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched Simmons’ home on Corey Drive after surveillance and an investigation uncovered suspected drug-dealing activity.

Police found the following in the home:

– 11 grams of methamphetamine

– 5 bags of heroin

– A Sawed-off Mossberg shotgun

– A collapsible baton

– Drug paraphernalia

– $1,970 cash

Both the shotgun and baton are prohibited weapons, and Simmons is prohibited from having firearms due to a prior felony burglary conviction.

Simmons posted $100,000 bail via a bondsman.