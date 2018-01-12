× Denver man facing driving under the influence charges after car bumps police vehicle while speaking to authorities

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges for driving under the influence.

David Dickel III, 50, will receive a criminal summons for Driving Under the Influence as a result of the incident.

On January 11 around 6:15 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Martindale Road in Ephrata Township for a suspicious vehicle stopped along the roadway for blocking a driveway for an extended period of time.

Police arrived to find Dickel III sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle while it was still in drive.

Police awakened Dickel III and while speaking with him, Dickell’s vehicle drifted into the rear of the police officer’s vehicle.

Minor bumper scrapes occurred to both vehicle, and Dickell III was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages.