Lancaster County man charged with having inappropriate contact with minor

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 22-year-old Mount Joy man is facing charges of indecent assault, corruption of mionrs and unlawful contact with a minor after police say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female victim in July or August of 2017.

According to Manor Township police, the incident was reported on Sept. 26, 2017. After an investigation, police filed the charges against Michael Falcon.

Falcon was arraigned on Wednesday before District Magistrate Joshua Keller. Bail was set at $150,000, and Falcon was ordered to have no contact with minors.