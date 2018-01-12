× Palmyra student cited for disorderly conduct after ‘mooning’ substitute teacher

PALMYRA — An 18-year-old Palmyra High School student has been charged with disorderly conduct after he was caught on camera “mooning” a substitute teacher, according to police and court documents.

Bruno Rzeszotko, 18, was recorded pulling down his pants and exposing his buttocks toward the teacher, according to North Londonderry Township police.

Police did not say how the video footage was acquired.