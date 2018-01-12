× Penn State hires David Corley as new running backs coach

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State announced the addition of David Corley to James Franklin’s coaching staff. Corley will serve as running backs coach, the school said.

He served as wide receivers coach at Army and was a running backs coach at two other programs before joining the Nittany Lions.

“David is a dynamic football coach who will be a great fit in our program,” Franklin said in a press release. “I have gotten to know David over the last several years and followed his career closely. He has continuously impressed me with his drive and passion for the game and recruiting. He has an infectious personality and competitiveness that will impact our running back room. People I respect in this profession think the world of David and his family and we feel they will be a tremendous addition to our Penn State community.”

“My family and I are very excited about the opportunity to join the Penn State family,” Corley said. “I have admired Coach Franklin’s work for a long time. I’m looking forward to working with this awesome staff and these outstanding student-athletes.”

Corley helped the Black Knights to a second-straight bowl win and the Commander in Chief’s Trophy in 2017. Army won back-to-back bowl games for just the second time in school history and claimed the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1996. The Black Knights also tied the school record with 10 wins.

Prior to his stint at Army, Corley was at the University of Connecticut for three seasons where he served in a variety of roles, including running backs coach, special teams coordinator, wide receivers coach and director of player engagement. In his final season with the Huskies, Corley guided Arkeel Newsome to more than 1,400 all-purpose yards with 715 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 273 receiving yards. He also served as the offensive coordinator for the Huskies for the final month of the season.

In Corley’s season as the wide outs coach in 2015, he helped Noel Thomas see his production double from the previous season with 719 yards on 54 receptions with a trio of touchdowns. In his role as the special teams coordinator, Corley led the Huskies’ punt return defense to a top-20 national ranking. In 2014, Corley helped Newsome become the first UConn true freshman to accumulate 1,000 all-purpose yards since 2002.

Corley spent six seasons on staff at his alma mater, William & Mary, before heading the UConn. As the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2013, he guided Tre McBride to first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) recognition. McBride was the first Tribe wide out in more than a decade to claim first-team honors. He served as the quarterbacks coach from 2010-12.

In his two seasons (2008-09) as the running backs coach at W&M, Corley mentored Jonathan Grimes, who broke freshman records for both rushing and all-purpose yards and eventually jumped into the program’s top-10 in career rushing and rushing touchdowns as a sophomore. He graduated as the most decorated player in CAA history with 11 all-conference honors in his career.

Corley played in the CFL for Calgary Stampeders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also played for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League.

Corley was four-year starter at quarterback for William & Mary, where he broke the program’s career records for passing yards (9,805), total offense (10,948) and touchdown passes (73). He earned Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year in 1999 and was a three-time all-conference honoree (second team in 2001 and 2002; third team in 2000). In 2001, he guided the Tribe to an Atlantic 10 title and NCAA Playoff appearance as he threw for 2,808 yards and 21 touchdowns.

A native of Salisbury, North Carolina, he graduated from William & Mary with a degree in history in 2002. Corley was inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.