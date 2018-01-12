× Police: Bucks County woman accidentally leaves backpack full of heroin outside school

BUCKS COUNTY — A Bucks County woman is facing drug charges after accidentally leaving a backpack containing four “bricks” of heroin outside Bensalem school, police say.

Natasha Willis, 26, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Bensalem police. She allegedly admitted to placing the bag outside her vehicle behind the school on Dec. 20, 2017, when questioned by police.

The bag was discovered by staff members at Cecilia Snyder Middle School at 9:28 a.m., police say. The heroin in the bag had already been packaged for sale. The bag contained approximately 10,000 dosage units of heroin, with an estimated street value of $100,000, police say.

After the bag was discovered, Bensalem Police Department narcotics officers conducted an investigation to determine the bag’s owner. By reviewing the school’s video surveillance, they learned that a tan Toyota Corolla with New Jersey registration was in the area where the bag was discovered. That vehicle was stopped by police on Wednesday, which led to the identification and arrest of Willis.

Willis was arraigned and transported to Bucks County Correction Facility, where she is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.