Police seek suspect in Turkey Hill robbery

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County — Swatara Township Police are attempting to identify the suspect in a robbery.

The incident occurred at Turkey Hill on Derry Street around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the suspect, described as a black male, approximately 5′ 10″ with a medium build, took an undisclosed amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes. The man was wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, a white mask and white socks on his hands, police add.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Det. James Moyer at 717-564-2550 or by email to jmoyer@swatarapolice.org.