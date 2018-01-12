× Police seek vehicle in Mechanicsburg hit-and-run crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Mechanicsburg.

The incident took place at the intersection of Gettysburg Pike and South Market Street Friday afternoon.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was struck in the rear by a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan while sitting at a red traffic signal on Gettysburg Pike. An elderly female operating the sedan stopped and spoke with the victim but left the scene without providing any identity or vehicle insurance information, police add.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information about the striking vehicle or female operator is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.