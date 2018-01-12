× Power outages affecting thousands in York, cause York High School to close today

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A number of power outages in York have left several streets dark and forced officials to close York High School to close today.

A fire on an electrical pole is reportedly a cause of the outage, and officials say the cannot do anything to make sure all the wires are de-energized.

Crews are on the scene with police directing traffic and closing some roads in the vicinity of York Hospital and York College.

Met Ed is reporting that over 3,500 people in York County have been affected by outages this morning.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.