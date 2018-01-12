× Reinholds man facing charges after crashing vehicle while under the influence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reinholds man is facing charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle on another person’ property while under the influence.

Jonathan Hunt, 37, was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

On January 11 at 9:35 p.m., police responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Swamp Bridge and Penny’s Hill Road in West Cocalico Township.

Upon arrival, police found that Hunt’s white Dodge Caravan failed to negotiate a curve on Swamp Bridge Road, and the vehicle drove off the right shoulder, down a grass embankment, knocked over two pine trees, and struck a truck in the driveway of a home on Penny’s Hill Road.

Hunt’s vehicle came to a final rest after it slammed into a large metal dumpster on the homeowner’s property.

Hunt’s vehicle had to be towed from the scene, and caused damage to the homeowner’s yard, trees, and truck.

Hunt will receive a criminal summons in the mail for Driving Under the Influence.