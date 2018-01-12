Report: Orioles, Manny Machado avoid arbitration w/ $16M deal in ’18

BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 07: Manny Machado #13 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a fly ball out to left field in the second inning during a MLB baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 7, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE — The Orioles and infielder Manny Machado have avoided arbitration for the 2018 season.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that a $16 million deal for the upcoming season has been agreed upon.
Machado, 25, has one year left on his contract before he is eligible for free agency.