× Report: Orioles, Manny Machado avoid arbitration w/ $16M deal in ’18

BALTIMORE — The Orioles and infielder Manny Machado have avoided arbitration for the 2018 season.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that a $16 million deal for the upcoming season has been agreed upon.

Machado, 25, has one year left on his contract before he is eligible for free agency.

Orioles and Manny Machado have come to terms on a $16 million deal for 2018, per source. Deal also includes incentives for awards. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 12, 2018