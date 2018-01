× Suspected robber of Subway restaurant in Dauphin Plaza arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Dauphin Plaza in late November.

Farley Darrin Vest Jr. was apprehended Friday in a joint effort by Susquehanna Township Police and Lower Paxton Township Police.

The 28-year-old Vest is charged with armed robbery and person not to possess a firearm.

According to police, Vest entered the restaurant on November 28, passed an employee a note demanding cash and displayed a firearm.

The Harrisburg resident was on the run since December 1.

Vest’s co-defendant, 29-year-old Sonja Hartman, was arrested in mid-December.