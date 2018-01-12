× Treasure Hunt Jackpot of $120,000 shared by three tickets

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A $120,000 Treasure Hunt jackpot from the Thursday, January 11, drawing was shared by three winning tickets sold in Allegheny, Bucks and Lebanon counties.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 02-08-12-16-29, to win individual prizes of $40,000, less applicable withholding. The tickets were sold by:

Shop ‘N Save, 4647 Buttermilk Hollow Road, West Mifflin, Allegheny County;

Croydon News, 703 Bristol Pike, Croydon, Bucks County; and

Turkey Hill Minit Mart, 524 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.