Wet and warm Friday, then a return to arctic cold for the weekend

WET ‘N MILD FRIDAY: It’s a damp start to Friday, with steadier periods of rain on the way. Temperatures begin quite mild, in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees! Widespread light showers and pockets of heavier rain are around for the morning, and a good soaking is expected for the region during the rest of the day, so remember the umbrella. On and off rain is likely, with heavier bouts of rain a possibility for some. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm for this time of year. Temperatures remain in the 50s and even the lower 60s! There’s a breeze too. The umbrella comes in handy as well for Friday night plans with plentiful showers. Even a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. By the time the rain is over, rainfall amounts range from 1 to 2 inches for most of the area. A drastic drop in temperatures takes place once the system crosses through during the overnight period. Some mixing with sleet and snow could take place on the backend of this system before all ends, with the best chance to the west and northwest. However, it won’t be enough to worry about accumulations, especially after the warmth. Readings fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees by daybreak as the precipitation wraps up.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some snow/sleet mixing could linger into Saturday morning, but the afternoon looks drier. Accumulations of snow, if any, are under an inch. There could be some icy or slippery areas to start the morning, but most shouldn’t run into major issues due to the timing. Otherwise, it’s a return to the arctic cold Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 20s under partly sunny skies. Winds are quite gusty, with readings anywhere from 25 to 30 miles per hour at times. Wind chill values are in the single digits and teens. Cold air continues to rush in behind the system, so it’s back to frigid morning temperatures for Sunday. Readings are in the teens and even single digits for some to start. The rest of Sunday features plenty of sunshine, but the cold remains in place. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more cold and quiet conditions. Clouds build fast during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures remain cold, reaching the middle to upper 20s. Tuesday is partly sunny with the chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Temperatures are near the freezing mark. Wednesday is mostly cloudy and we continue to monitor the chance for more snow showers. Highs are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Thursday is partly cloudy and cold. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 20s.

Have a great weekend!