LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Two families are displaced after a fire rips through their home on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Geraldine Drive just before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday for a house fire.

Officials say that all occupants of the house escaped the blaze unharmed.

The fire is under investigation by the Lower Paxton Township Fire Marshal.

Both families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.