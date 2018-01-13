Participants learn how to ‘Stop the Bleed’ in York County

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When someone’s in an accident, first responders say uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death.

That’s why Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services is freely training people, using dummies and fake blood, to ‘Stop the Bleed’.

Saving a life is as simple as having someone around who knows how to stop an uncontrolled bleed.

“The wounds getting to be a scary place. There’s no doubt about that,” said Chief Mike Fitzgibbons, Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services.

Chief Fitzgibbons says accidents can happen anywhere, and that’s why it’s important people know how to respond.

“You just never know where you’re going to need it, you know? It’s not just a matter of a shooting or a bombing; it could be a car accident, a bus accident, anything,” he said.

And the ABC’s of Bleeding will help you during an emergency.

A. Alert, call 9-1-1 as soon as you can.

B. Bleeding – find the injury.

C. Compress – apply pressure, use a tourniquet, or pack the wound with gauze or clean cloth.

“This is something that you never know what can happen so I think it’s important everyone’s prepared,” said Kaitlyn Bos, Health and Safety Coordinator for Fenner Precision Polymers.

Like an expert, Bos quickly tends to a wound. She plans to take her skills back to her coworkers.

And, John Fagan, a Cub Scout, hopes to rank up by completing the training.

“It was pretty fun, and hopefully I never have to use it on somebody,” said Fagan.

During ‘Stop the Bleed’, I learned time is of the essence, and it’s important to remain calm,

If you missed out on the training, there’s more opportunities for you to learn.

Susquehanna Valley EMS will host two more ‘Stop the Bleed’ events at the Hempfield Rec Center at 950 Church Street, Landisville, one on January 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., or a January 21 session from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can register at svems.org/stop-the-bleed-registration/. It is encouraged but not required.