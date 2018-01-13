Public fights to re-gain access to Brunner Island

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York Co., Pa.– A York County community is speaking out about no longer being able to access the Susquehanna River at the Brunner Island Power Plant.

In November 2017, Talen Energy, which owns the land in East Manchester Township, abruptly cut-off access to many recreational activities on the island; including a boat launch, fishing spots and other nature opportunities.

Talen Energy says the closure was due to its need to focus on the plant and that the area should not be used for any other purposed.

However, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper organization is concerned that the sudden restrictions is due to ground water pollution. A meeting was held Saturday to ask for public input on ways to regain access.

Dwayne Sudduth, a concerned resident, says, “There were a lot of ideas thrown out and information given. It’s my hope Talen [Energy] listened and has taken to heart what the community has said.”

“Something needs to be done, people aren’t going to keep putting up with the way it is now. There is no reason why we can’t go over to the island to fish and see birds,’ said Dick Humbert, who lives in the area.

Event organizers were pleased with the turnout at the public meeting. There’s no word from Talen Energy if it plans to use the information and re-open access.