Soldiers and their families gather in Harrisburg for a special send-off ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- United States Army, Staff Sergeant, Elizabeth Shindel is being deployed for the first time in her 14-year career.

“I have to go away for a little while but we just look forward to when I come home. I feel really well prepared. Our unit has spent many many months training us and they’ve also trained our families," said Shindel.

She will be leaving behind a husband and her two children, 11-year-old William and 3-year-old Elise for the next year.

“She doesn’t really understand the timeframe that I will be gone but he understands that that he is serving just as I have, I really try to drive that home. I am serving our country, but they’re serving just like me," Shindel added.

At the ceremony, Governor Tom Wolf took the podium, thanking the 500 men and women from the 28th Infantry Division for stepping up to serve.

"I want to thank you for your bravery, for your sacrifice, for your devotion to fellow citizens. I could not be prouder of your continued service," said Governor Tom Wolf.

“I know there have been many many men and women who have gone before me and I am honored to step into that role," added Shindel.

And for all those little moments she'll miss out on?

“We’ve already set up Skype and the ability for them to send letters," said Shindel.