× Tracking snow for Tuesday

COLD WEATHER: Now that the cold weather has returned, we keep it through Friday. We’re stuck in the 20s for your Sunday and Monday afternoons, but we also have a windchill. Thankfully, it won’t be as windy as Saturday, but those lighter breezes will still feel bitter. After a sunny Sunday, the sun disappears Monday afternoon as thick clouds roll in ahead of some snow.

TRACKING SNOW: On Tuesday, we’ll have cloudy skies and snow. Overall, we’ll get a coating to 2″, but most spots will get close to an inch. It will fall during the daylight hours, particularly in the afternoon. While we’re only getting a little snow on Tuesday, it doesn’t take much to make the roads slippery, so please take it seriously. My SUV was skidding in only 1/4″, recently.

SUNSHINE RETURNS: Sunny skies return Wednesday, and we keep the sunshine rolling until Sunday afternoon. After temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday, we go up to 30 on Thursday.

WARMER WEATHER: Check out this temperature trend: 36 on Friday, 46 on Saturday, and 50s on Sunday and Monday.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson