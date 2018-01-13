Tracking snow for Tuesday

Posted 6:49 PM, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:54PM, January 13, 2018

After a sunny Sunday, we turn cloudy Monday afternoon and get snow on Tuesday.

COLD WEATHER: Now that the cold weather has returned, we keep it through Friday.  We’re stuck in the 20s for your Sunday and Monday afternoons, but we also have a windchill.  Thankfully, it won’t be as windy as Saturday, but those lighter breezes will still feel bitter.  After a sunny Sunday, the sun disappears Monday afternoon as thick clouds roll in ahead of some snow.

TRACKING SNOW: On Tuesday, we’ll have cloudy skies and snow.  Overall, we’ll get a coating to 2″, but most spots will get close to an inch.  It will fall during the daylight hours, particularly in the afternoon.  While we’re only getting a little snow on Tuesday, it doesn’t take much to make the roads slippery, so please take it seriously.  My SUV was skidding in only 1/4″, recently.

Most spots will get close to an 1″ of snow.

SUNSHINE RETURNS: Sunny skies return Wednesday, and we keep the sunshine rolling until Sunday afternoon.  After temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday, we go up to 30 on Thursday.

Temperatures start heading up at the end of the week.

WARMER WEATHER:  Check out this temperature trend: 36 on Friday, 46 on Saturday, and 50s on Sunday and Monday. 

The 50s make a comeback next week!

 

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson

 