Annual MLK Sunday Supper carries on legacy in York

YORK, Pa.-- Lincoln Charter School opened its doors for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sunday Supper this evening.

Organizers invite the public for a free dinner and discussion. This year's topic was on changing access to food for people who live in York.

A documentary shown at the supper showed the struggle urban areas face when it comes to access to grocery stores. That struggle often leads to disparity when it comes to nutrition; ending disparity was one of Dr. King's missions.

"Martin Luther King just didn't want to end disparity, he wanted all people to have equity, so where there's a need for more, you give more, and when there's a need for less, you give less," said Anne Clark, Director of Community Outreach at Lincoln Charter School.

Event officials hope the discussion inspires people to invest more in their food access, including growing their own garden. The Sunday Supper was also a service event, the charter school collected items that will be donated to veterans and their families.