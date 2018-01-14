Farm Show butter sculpture will be used to power Juniata Co. dairy farm

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Clean up is underway at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The 102nd Annual Farm Show wrapped up on Saturday; now everything must be torn down, including this year’s butter sculpture.

The 1,000-pound sculpture was slowly pulled apart, with scoops and by hand. The buttery work of art will be taken to Reinford Farms in Juniata County, to be recycled and used as energy to power the farm.

The volunteers who worked to deconstruct the sculpture are members of the Dauphin County 4H Exchange Club, and they were delighted to help.

Member Madelyn Morrison says, “It’s a lot of fun, It’s a little bit slippery so you have to be careful. It’s just a good time and to have an opportunity that not a lot of people get to.”

Another 4H member working hard was Ayanna Jackson. She said, “It’s kind of like a bonding activity actually.”

It’s the sixth year that Reinford Farms has worked with the Farm Show to recycle the butter. The owner of the dairy farm says the butter creates enough energy to power three to four homes for about four days.