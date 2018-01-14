× Flood watch in effect through Monday morning

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flood Watch for areas along the Susquehanna River over a

portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,

Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry, and York.

* Through Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

* Ice is beginning to move on the Susquehanna River. Ice jams are

possible and may result in local flooding at points where they

potentially form along the Susquehanna River over the next 24

hours.

* Ice jam formation can cause rapid rises in rivers and streams

leading to flooding. If you live in an area that is prone to ice

jam flooding, be prepared to take quick action in the event of

an ice jam flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Keep an eye on area waterways and be alert for ice jam formation

and potential flooding.